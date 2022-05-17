The long lasting impact of eviction records in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - A Texas teen whose truck was flipped by a tornado will help celebrate the 20th anniversary of "Click It or Ticket" at the Texas State Capitol. Riley Leon was driving his pickup truck home after a job interview in March 2022 when he found himself in the middle of a tornado. A storm chaser caught the instance on camera, and the video of Leon's truck being swept away by a tornado went viral.

