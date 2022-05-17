You won't want to miss 24kGoldn's impressive shoe collection in latest "Price Went Up" episode.

If you're a sneakerhead, than this is the episode for you.

San Francisco rap phenomenon 24kGoldn is reaping the benefits of his fame and fortune. In the latest episode of Whistle's "Price Went Up," he tells us how he achieved success while giving us a must-see tour into his sneaker collection.

24kGoldn was a sneakerhead long before hit songs "Mood" and "Valentino" made him a household name. Now that he has money to blow, his shoe collection is worth upwards of $20,000!

His kicks are impressive. From Louis Vuitton Jaspers to Jordan 4s, he has it all.

Before his music career took off, 24kGoldn was freestylin as a freshman at the University of Southern California, pursuing a career in finance. Those dreams were put on pause after he signed his record deal during winter break of his first semester. During the video, 24kGoldn gives us financial advice for when you secure the bag and he also tells us how TikTok helped him claim his fame.

Want to see the collection for yourself? Check out the video below: