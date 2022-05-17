ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady vs LeBron James...in a hockey shootout?

By Tim Kephart
 2 days ago
LeBron James and Tom Brady are both future Hall of Famers in their respective sports and both could be the greatest to ever play their games. But what about the two on the ice, playing hockey?

The two legends had some fun on Twitter Monday night and the exchange involved the hockey rink. It all started when LeBron went on Twitter and offered to answer questions from fans.

Never one to miss an opportunity for some social media fun, Brady decided to have a little fun with James.

James responded that he thinks he could probably take Brady on the rink..."barely."

And just in case the duo wanted to actually do it, the Tampa Bay Lightning offered up their services.

Even Brady's team, the Buccaneers, said they'd be interested in watching this (along with every other sports fan).

Looking at the tale of the tape, Brady stands 6'4", is a seven-time world champion, is 44-years-old, and has a great swing while playing a mean golf game. LeBron is 6'9, has won four championships, is 37-years-old, and would be a nightmare crashing someone into the boards.

Can you tell it's the offseason?

Read the latest Tampa, Florida news and weather from ABC Action News WFTS, updated throughout the day.

