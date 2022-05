KEARNEY, Neb. — A fire in the basement of Deterdings Classic Pool and Spa caused extensive damage to contents in the basement and some structural damage Wednesday morning. According to the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department (KVFD), when firefighters entered the business at 2121 2nd Avenue after a fire alarm, they found heavy smoke and heat conditions in the basement. KVFD said the fire had been burning for several hours and had mostly been extinguished due to the lack of oxygen. They completely extinguished it then ventilated smoke from the building. They also found the fire had caused a water line in the basement to break which caused flooding in the basement. According to KVFD, the fire caused an estimated $150,000 in damage.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 13 HOURS AGO