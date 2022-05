What do you tell your teammates after watching them play their worst quarter of postseason basketball in five years?. Marcus Smart was sidelined for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals due to a mid-foot sprain, so he could only watch as the Miami Heat ripped off a 22-2 run to start the second half and outscored the Celtics 39-14 in the third quarter.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO