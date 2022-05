Cookeville Fire Department was on the scene for an hour Tuesday morning at approximately 4:22 a.m. to address a crawl space fire at a North Dixie Avenue apartment complex. Acting Captain Paul Parrish said that it appeared to be a bag of garbage or clothes that had caught part of the subflooring of apartment number six on fire. He said that residents in the complex had told him they had seen people going in and out of the crawl space.

