Wouldn’t it be fitting if Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum propelled the Celtics past the Miami Heat, claiming the inaugural Larry Bird Trophy in the process?. NBA.com’s Michael C. Wright counts Tatum and Brown among the “leading contenders” to win the Eastern Conference finals MVP award, which bears the name of the Celtics legend. Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between Boston and Miami tips off Tuesday night, and Wright reckons Tatum and Brown are poised to rival the Heat’s Jimmy Butler for the trophy.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO