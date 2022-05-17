ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Country Fair starts Thursday

By Kim Hudson
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS – The weekends start early at the Chesterfield Country Fair....

FOX 2

St. Louis Aldermen could see their salaries double

ST. LOUIS – Fewer St. Louis Aldermen doesn’t necessarily mean the taxpayer will save money. Next April, the Board of Aldermen will be cut in half from 28 to 14 members. The Post-Dispatch reported there is a new proposal circulating at city hall. Members elected to the new larger wards could see their salaries double. The proposal would raise […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Marygrove treatment center aims to raise $175k in just 24 hours

ST. LOUIS – Is it possible to raise $175,000 in 24 hours? That’s the goal set for Marygrove. It’s Missouri’s largest residential treatment center for children and young adults. They’re located in Florissant. Marygrove CEO Dr. Michael Meehan explained why it is so necessary to raise all of this money in so little time. The campaign started Wednesday. Click here for more information.
FLORISSANT, MO
FOX 2

Delmar Loop trolley will start running again in August

ST. LOUIS – The Delmar Loop trolley will resume service on August 4. The 2.2-mile line will operate only in warm-weather months and most likely only on the weekends. It will shut down on October 15 and probably restart the following April. Bi-State said a decision has yet to be made whether to charge a fare or let people […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Job News USA looks to hold job fair in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Job News USA is having its next job fair in Maryland Heights on Thursday, May 26. They will have it at the Orlando Events Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be 75 plus companies interviewing and on-the-spot hiring for jobs throughout the metro area.
CREVE COEUR, MO
FOX2Now

Group plans for beautification of James H. Killion Park

ALTON, Ill. – Family, friends, and neighbors will celebrate a veteran with the beautification of James H. Killion Park in Alton, Illinois. Killion’s son wrote A Black Soldier’s Letter Home. He shares a bit from his father’s life. Rosetta Brown is an alderwoman in Alton’s 4th...
ALTON, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri Northwestern Jefferson County in east central Missouri Northeastern Franklin County in east central Missouri Southwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 AM CDT. * At 1100 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Union, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Villa Ridge and Augusta around 1110 AM CDT. Gray Summit around 1115 AM CDT. Pacific and Defiance around 1120 AM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Eureka, Wildwood, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, High Ridge, Ballwin, Murphy, Chesterfield and Valley Park. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri between exits 247 and 269. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 209 and 214. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Route 66 State Park, Castlewood State Park, and Robertsville State Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

Humane Society of Missouri hosts job fair today

ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri is hosting a job fair on Thursday. They’re looking for people who love animals and believe the pets they care for deserve a second chance. The Humane Society is looking for adoption counselors and investigators for the Animal Cruelty Task Force. Both full and part-time jobs are […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Power outages follow storms in the St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A wave of severe weather swept through the St.Louis area at around noon. Ameren reports that there are power outages dotting the region. Over 6,000 customers are now in the dark. Ameren serves over 1.2 million customers in the region and power is expected to be restored soon. There is a […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Go Flex Auto Car Show happens on Sunday in Larimore Park

ST. LOUIS – The weather looks good for Sunday and if you’re looking for something to do, maybe take a stroll down memory lane by looking at some cool cars. We’ve got the event for you. The Go Flex Auto Car Show is happening at Larimore Park on Larimore Road. Co-owners Aaron Antoine and Torrian Jackson brought some sweet rides with them to the FOX 2 parking lot. The event is from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
