Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer and other stars light up London plays

Tom Cruise is a titan of the old guard of filmmaking. There aren't many movie stars left who haven't attached themselves to a Netflix/Hulu/HBO Max/AppleTV+/what-have-you streaming original at some point in the game. In fact, Cruise might honestly be the very last true blue movie star left in Hollywood. The actor-producer makes big movies that are meant to be seen on the big screen, and that's not likely to change anytime soon — at least, not if Cruise himself can help it. In the midst of the pandemic, when movie studios were forced to ship their unreleased new films straight to VOD or plunge them into the increasingly widening depths of streaming content, Cruise took a hard stance. The A-list star wasn't going to let his latest blockbuster, Top Gun: Maverick, become a Paramount+ original, and he fought the studio to make sure that didn't happen, as he revealed during the movie's official Cannes premiere.

MOVIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO