Crawford County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 09:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Christian, Lawrence, Stone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Lawrence; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 710 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verona, or near Aurora, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monett... Aurora Marionville... Clever Crane... Billings Verona... Hurley Mcdowell... Pleasant Ridge Boaz... Madry HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BARRY COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Nowata, Rogers, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 04:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 05:08:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Nowata; Rogers; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROGERS...NORTHERN WASHINGTON AND NOWATA COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 500 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-18 02:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-18 03:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Cherokee; Creek; Delaware; Mayes; Muskogee; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Ottawa; Rogers; Tulsa; Wagoner Strong thunderstorm outflow winds will impact portions of northwestern Benton, southern Rogers, Delaware, southeastern Ottawa, Creek, Mayes, Wagoner, northern Cherokee, Okmulgee, northwestern Muskogee, Tulsa and Okfuskee Counties through 315 AM CDT At 243 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorm outflow winds along a line extending from 3 miles east of Wyandotte to 5 miles southeast of Avery. Movement was southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Broken Arrow Bentonville... Sand Springs Claremore... Siloam Springs Okmulgee... Wagoner Bristow... Okemah Jay... Pryor Owasso... Bella Vista Bixby... Sapulpa Jenks... Okfuskee Glenpool... Coweta This includes the following highways, Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 212 and 227. Interstate 44 between mile markers 178 and 273. Interstate 49 between mile markers 87 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK

