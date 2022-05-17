Special Weather Statement issued for Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-19 07:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-19 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Christian; Lawrence; Stone The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Christian County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Stone County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Missouri Southeastern Lawrence County in southwestern Missouri * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 710 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Verona, or near Aurora, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Monett... Aurora Marionville... Clever Crane... Billings Verona... Hurley Mcdowell... Pleasant Ridge Boaz... Madry HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

BARRY COUNTY, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO