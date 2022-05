If there’s one Yellowstone icon in touch with the heart of America, it’s real-life cowboy and philanthropist Forrie J. Smith. Last year, the Yellowstone star launched several new bourbon blends with Oak & Eden. One in particular, a coffee-infused whiskey, went straight to Albuquerque, New Mexico fans first, then up for order at OakandEden.com. And for each bottle sold, the Yellowstone star donated $5 to the Shriner’s Hospital For Children – raising over $20,000 so far.

