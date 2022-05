The Toledo Walleye will take on the Utah Grizzlies in the ECHL Western Conference finals. Utah won the Mountain Division final on Monday, defeating Rapid City 5-1 in Game 6 of their best-of-7 series at the Maverik Center in West Valley City, Utah, to win the series 4-2. Former Walleye player Charle-Edouard D’Astous scored the first two goals for Utah in Monday’s game, with the Grizzlies scoring four goals in the third period to put things away.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO