Liberal’s softball season ended Wednesday in Topeka with an 11-1 loss to the Lawrence Free State Firebirds at Washburn University in Topeka. Liberal had one hit and committed four errors in the loss. Free State scored six in the second, four in the fourth, and one in the fifth to end the game. Amya Blake scored Liberal’s run in the fourth. Jenna Ormiston doubled for Liberal’s one hit. Liberal finishes 11-10 for a second winning season in three years.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 6 HOURS AGO