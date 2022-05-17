ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa police officers bound for trial on cover up accusations

By Shea Smith
 2 days ago
A Tulsa police lieutenant and officer will stand trial.

Lt. Marcus Harper and Officer Ananias Carson are both accused of helping cover up a shooting that happened in August 2020.

An investigation in 2020 led to Officer Latoya Lisa Dythe pleading guilty to making a false statement about illegally buying a firearm for her boyfriend. A Chief U.S. District Judge from the Northern District of Oklahoma sentenced Dythe to five years of probation and paying a $1,000 fine in August 2021.

During the investigation into Dythe, another investigation began into Harper and Carson. An affidavit stated Officer Dythe's boyfriend's brother was involved in a shooting near 61st and Peoria while driving Dythe's car. The affadavit continues to state that Harper and Carson went to Dythe's apartment after the shooting to look inside her car.

The document also says Harper and Carson told the two suspects involved in the shooting to get rid of the guns and leave town.

On Monday, the state called up three witnesses.

The first witness works in the Tulsa Police Department's Criminal Intelligence Unit. He testified to extracting information and data from Harper, Carson, and Dythe's cell phones.

The second witness is a detective with TPD's Gun Unit, who testified to the calls, texts, and deleted calls and texts between the three.

The third state's witness is with the Special Investigation Division and testified about his original interview with Harper. The witness testified that Harper told him that he told Dythe to call the on-duty supervisor to report the shooting.

Both Harper and Carson are charged with one count accessory to a felony after the fact. Both are pleading not guilty to the charge.

