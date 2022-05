Friday night the Carbon Dino baseball squad dropped their first game of the post season to Juan Diego 14-6. The loss dropped them in to the one-loss bracket which meant they would have to win three games on Saturday to win a state championship. They would face American Leadership Academy at 10 a.m. at Utah Valley University and in the early going it looked like Carbon had things under control but a huge fourth inning for American Leadership turned the tide and they would go on to win 14-11, sending the Dinos home.

PRICE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO