ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies have made an arrest of two suspects in a May 8 smash and grab theft. At approximately 10:45 p.m. on that Sunday, two individuals entered a laundromat in Englewood. The male was wearing an ape mask and wielding a sledgehammer, the female wore glasses and had bleach-blonde hair with a “Don’t New York My Florida” t-shirt. The male subject proceeded to smash the coin change machine on the wall with the sledgehammer. He then removed approximately $800 in cash from the machine.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO