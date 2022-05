Delaware State Police have arrested Jordan Walls, 26 of Georgetown, DE, in connection with a homicide that occurred last night. On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at approximately 6:07 p.m., troopers responded to the 22000 block of Deep Branch Road, Georgetown for a report of a female subject shot. Upon arrival a 54-year-old female victim was located inside of the residence with a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Identification of the victim is pending notification to next of kin.

GEORGETOWN, DE ・ 19 HOURS AGO