ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Police: 11, 12-year-old cause ‘tens of thousands of dollars’ of damage to Merkel High

By Erica Garner
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p40RM_0fgySs2E00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two juveniles have been taken into police custody after allegedly causing tens of thousands of dollars worth of damage to Merkel High School this weekend.

Police say the juveniles, who were males ages 11 and 12-years-old, were caught on surveillance video causing undisclosed damage to the campus after officers responded to reports of a break-in and possible vandalism Sunday around 8:30 a.m.

The juveniles are currently in custody at the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center, being held on charges for Arson, Criminal Mischief, and Burglary of a Building.

Their identities will not be publicly released due to their age.

“There is no excuse for this behavior, and it is heartbreaking for our entire community and especially our students that have been affected by this senseless destruction,” Police Chief Phillip Conklin says.

The juvenile’s destructive behavior has caused the district to postpone numerous events this week, such as Senior Sunday, Night of the Arts, and more. Some student artwork was also damaged or destroyed.

Investigators are still working to determine the exact amount of damage but police say it’s expected to cost at least “tens of thousands of dollar”.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article if additional information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 3

Related
ktxs.com

11 and 12-year-old arrested, accused of damaging Merkel ISD property

MERKEL, Texas — UPDATE: We spoke with the Chief of Police Philip Conklin about what happened and how the city is feeling after this incident, “it was significant, they attempted to start some fires inside the school We had some science labs that were completely destroyed. There’s numerous are projects that had been set up for display for you know our night of the arts Just about every area of the school had some impact.”
MERKEL, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: 80-Year-Old Man Arrested After Allegedly Murdering Wife and Daughter

BIG LAKE — An 80-year-old man was arrested on capital murder charges in Big Lake Wednesday afternoon after authorities say he killed his wife and daughter. According to the Reagan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 18 at around 4 p.m., deputies with the RCSO were dispatched to the 600 block of S California Street for the report of an incident with multiple injuries.
BIG LAKE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Merkel Juveniles Arrested After Vandalizing & Inflicting Major Damage to Merkel School

MERKEL, TX – Two juveniles have been arrested after significant damage was inflicted on Merkel ISD school property Sunday.   According to a press release from the Merkel Police Department, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old juvenile have been arrested after police responded to Merkel High School on Sunday, May 15th for a report of a possible break-in and vandalism. Merkel ISD staff and resource officer were quickly able to identify two boys, ages 11 and 12. The cost of damage to the school is projected to be in the tens of thousands of dollars. Merkel ISD announced it had to cancel several…
MERKEL, TX
koxe.com

Local Woman Charged with Vehicle Theft, Possession of Controlled Substance

According to Brownwood Police, on Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 10:20 pm, officer Steven Dekeratry was dispatched to the intersection of 3rd St and Ave X regarding a report of a theft of a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, he met with the caller who explained that he was on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Merkel, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
County
Taylor County, TX
Taylor County, TX
Crime & Safety
brownwoodnews.com

Arrest made for indecent exposure warrant issued in September

The Brownwood Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday morning:. On September 10, 2021, the Brownwood Police Department received a report of Indecent Exposure at a residence in the 1800blk of 1st St. The report indicated that a male was invited to the home by a good Samaritan so that he could pick up food items. While visiting with the lady inside her home the male began exposing himself and touching himself in a sexual manner. This behavior continued for several minutes until others arrived at the home to confront him. A report was generated at this time.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Brown County Grand Jury Indictments for April 2022

During the April 2022 session of the Brown County Grand Jury, 49 true bills were returned against 39 persons. Those indicted were:. Gary P. Chambers, Jr. – Unlawful Restraint; Assault Family Violence-Occlusion. Johnny Austin Watson – Possession of a Controlled Substance; Escape While in Custody. Stephanie Lee Baker...
BROWN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Taylor County Sheriff's Office Closes U.S. 277 at Buffalo Gap Rd. Because of Mesquite Heat Wildfire

ABILENE – The Taylor County Sheriff's office is closing U.S. 277 at FM 89, Buffalo Gap Rd Wednesday evening because of the spread of the Mesquite Heat wildfire which is only 10% contained.    According to the TCSO, All residents are advised to locate different routes or stay away from fire areas altogether. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says that homes on Braune Road from Hidden Valley Drive to Hwy 277 and all of CR 297 were being evacuated ‘immediately’ as of 4:15 p.m. Wednesday according to KTXS. Reports earlier indicated ten homes were destroyed by the fire and other structures…
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vandalism#Ktab#Merkel High School#Arson
San Angelo LIVE!

Meth Dealer Fresh Out of Jail Sent Back to Prison for 15 Years

SAN ANGELO – A meth dealer fresh out of prison was sent back on Monday after agreeing to a plea deal in a Tom Green County District Court. According to court documents, on May 16, Carlos Pena, 24, of Abilene was sentenced to 15 years in the TDCJ after he pleaded guilty to manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Pena was charged with manufacture and delivery following a traffic stop on Oct. 18, 2020. On this day a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over Pena in a Toyota Tundra on US 277. During the stop the trooper searched the Tundra. First the trooper…
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Disorderly Conduct – Fighting Tops Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX – 24 suspects were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility on Tuesday. San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. The San Angelo Police Department, the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety made 24 arrests on Tuesday including the following: Stephen Atkins was arrested for resisting arrest…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

One Punch is Sending This San Angelo Man to Prison for the Next 5 Years

SAN ANGELO – A San Angelo man was sentenced to five years in prison for punching a cop in the face last August. According to court documents, on May 16, Steven Skeen, 32, was sentenced to five years after he pleaded guilty to assaulting an officer. Skeen was originally arrested for the charge on Aug. 30, 2021 after police were dispatched to Shannon Medical Center to assist Shannon Security.  When the officers arrived, they learned that Skeen was being uncooperative and refused to reveal his identity. At one point an officer stepped towards Skeen to ask him for his ID and Skeen responded…
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

Residents forced to evacuate due to Mesquite Heat Fire

UPDATE: The fire is now 5000 acres at 5% contained, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. Click here for KTXS updates as the wildfire develops. Approximately 1500 acres of fire burned just outside of Abilene on Tuesday. Glenn Braune's family has lived on this land for more than 100...
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy