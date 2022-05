Click here to read the full article. Los Angeles today surpassed the number of daily Covid cases it saw at the height of the summer 2021 surge, according to data released by officials. The county’s data dashboard indicates that on August 9, 2021, at the peak of the wave as a result of the Delta variant, there were 4248 new cases recorded in the region. Today, the L.A. County Public Health Department announced that 4384 new cases had been recorded in the past 24 hours. The Delta variant is more virulent than the original version of the virus and put more people...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO