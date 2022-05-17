Acosta named 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Scholarship winner

Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy, 59, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, following a brave confrontation with small cell carcinoma. Pam’s last moments were spent in her Elizabethton, Tennessee home with her daughters and granddaughter by her side. Her legacy is that of a confident, audacious, and convicted woman. Whether Pam was your grandmother, sister, mother, daughter, or friend, she was a rare kind of person. With no hesitation or expectations in return, she kept her word — gave her all — and went the extra mile for those she cherished. Never knowing a stranger, Pam always made you feel welcome. And would do anything for a laugh! She was generous — even with our failings — creating safe spaces for us to both be kind to ourselves and see our mistakes with full and honest acceptance. Using all the little details that come with a gracious heart, Pam shared her authentic smile, hand in solidarity and support, and willingness to listen when you needed it the most.

