ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethton, TN

Acosta named 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Scholarship winner

By Contributed Content
elizabethton.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recipient of the 2021-2022 Maggie Crosby Tetrick Diversity in Leadership Scholarship is Franklin Acosta, senior at Elizabethton High School. Acosta is the son of Victoria Marshall and nephew of Bobbie Bullard. He has demonstrated both musical and academic excellence during his time at EHS and is currently the principal clarinetist...

www.elizabethton.com

Comments / 0

Related
elizabethton.com

King graduates serving as leaders with Ballad Health

Throughout Ballad Health’s service region, graduates of King University’s nursing program are serving in leadership positions, including as chief nursing officers (CNO) and hospital administrators. The group includes alumni who received undergraduate and graduate degrees from the University. Their advancement in the health system demonstrates the excellence of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
elizabethton.com

Unaka High School earns Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award

NASHVILLE — Unaka High School earned the Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award by registering 100% of the eligible students who are 18 or older to vote. “Congratulations to Unaka High School for earning our Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Award by reaching 100% voter registration,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “The commitment to civic engagement shown by Unaka High’s students, faculty and staff and the Carter County Election Commission is inspiring.”
CARTER COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy

Pamela Elizabeth Crawford Murphy, 59, of Elizabethton, Tenn., passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, following a brave confrontation with small cell carcinoma. Pam’s last moments were spent in her Elizabethton, Tennessee home with her daughters and granddaughter by her side. Her legacy is that of a confident, audacious, and convicted woman. Whether Pam was your grandmother, sister, mother, daughter, or friend, she was a rare kind of person. With no hesitation or expectations in return, she kept her word — gave her all — and went the extra mile for those she cherished. Never knowing a stranger, Pam always made you feel welcome. And would do anything for a laugh! She was generous — even with our failings — creating safe spaces for us to both be kind to ourselves and see our mistakes with full and honest acceptance. Using all the little details that come with a gracious heart, Pam shared her authentic smile, hand in solidarity and support, and willingness to listen when you needed it the most.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Elizabethton River Riders announce 2022 coaching staff

Manager Jeremy Owens adds Lee Stevens, John Chalupa, and Bree Nasti to the lineup. The River Riders announce their 2022 coaching staff joining Manager Jeremy Owens this season in Elizabethton. Leading the team this season includes Hitting Coach Lee Stevens, Pitching Coach John Chalupa, and Bench Coach Bree Nasti. Stevens...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elizabethton, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Elizabethton, TN
State
Tennessee State
elizabethton.com

Lady Warriors basketball conducts camp for kids

Kids got a chance to have some fun with basketball skills this week during the Happy Valley Lady Warrior basketball camp. Lady Warrior head coach Dana Hill and assistant Rik Anderson along with the Lady Warrior basketball team and station captains provided a lot of time showing the young campers the right way and wrong ways to play basketball.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Karen DeEtte (Petrey) Meadows

“In my Father’s house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you.And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also.” John 14: 2-3 KJV.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Criteria, timeline set for hiring of new Director of Schools for county

Carter County schools will begin accepting applications for Director of Schools on May 18 with the goal of having someone hired by June 16. The Board of Education met in a special called meeting Monday to set the criteria and timeline for hiring a replacement for Dr. Tracy McAbee, who will be the new Director of Schools in Lewis County.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#The Maggie#Diversity#Leadership Skills#Highschool#Elizabethton High School#Ehs#Gpa#Etsu
elizabethton.com

Hampton unable to shut down U-H offensive weapons in regional title loss

The Hampton Bulldogs were looking to add to an already history-making season by securing the regional title in another showdown with the University High Bucs. It was the same song and dance for Hampton however as the Bucs Miles Bembry spun a whale of a game against the Bulldogs as U-H captured the region title with a five-inning, 10-0 win over Hampton.
HAMPTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Food pantries, give-aways help food insecure

Among the news items in today’s paper is an announcement of the monthly food distribution at First Baptist Church Thursday. Sunday, there was a notice of food distribution at the VFW. These are just two of many churches and organizations that do food distributions each month in the Elizabethton community.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
elizabethton.com

Johnson City shoplifting arrest leads to multiple charges against two women

A shoplifting incident at the Walmart located at 3111 Browns Mill Road in Johnson City landed two women in jail on various charges. On Tuesday, the Johnson City Police Department arrested Victoria Chafin of Johnson City and Carrie Capelouto of Bristol, Virginia. Chafin was arrested for burglary while Capelouto was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Music
elizabethton.com

Kingsport Police searching for missing juvenile

The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy and is asking for the public’s help. Brandon Robert Schools went missing on May 16 and was last seen in the 1000 block of Yadkin St. in Kingsport. Police do not suspect foul play at this time, but...
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Child neglect investigation leads to additional charges

A joint investigation by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services and the Washington County Criminal Investigations Division has led to additional charges for a Jonesborough man. Timothy L. Woodfin, 58 of Dry Creek Road, was arrested earlier this year after an incident according to Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton....
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
elizabethton.com

Sunday morning domestic call ends in foot pursuit

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies apprehended Troy Ellison, 24, early Sunday morning after responding to a 911 call regarding a domestic assault. According to Sheriff Keith Sexton, deputies arrived at 1445 Hairetown Road around 4:45 a.m. Sunday and attempted to take Ellison, of the residence, into custody when he resisted arrest.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy