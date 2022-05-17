Ivy Tech is offering a (free) way for high schoolers to earn college credit this summer

With multiple locations across Indiana, Upland Brewery serves up mouthwatering fare alongside an ever-evolving list of sours, wine, and beer. Year-round favorites include the Champagne Velvet pilsner, Dragonfly IPA, and Bad Elmer’s Porter. With food crafted just as intentionally as the beer, the menu changes seasonally. Favorites include meat-centric sandwiches and faux-meat companions, such as the Hoosier Classic Tenderloin, Seitan-derloin, Three Little Pigs (with tenderloin, pulled pork, and applewood-peppered bacon), and Three Little Twigs (with seitan tenderloin, Southwest tofu, and ground Impossible chorizo). 350 W. 11th.
Comments / 0