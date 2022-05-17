ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Ivy Tech is offering a (free) way for high schoolers to earn college credit this summer

By Staff Report
WTHI
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus is offering free college classes to high school students this summer. High school students can earn...

www.wthitv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

VCSC working to get kids caught up this summer

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI)- New data shows how pandemic e-learning is affecting student achievement. A recent study from the Northwest Evaluation Association, an education organization which develops assessment solutions, found that student achievement was down at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. Math was the hardest hit subject with...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

‘Shark Tank’ Deal Leads to Growth for West Lafayette Startup

Business is booming for a West Lafayette mom and entrepreneur after she recently appeared on “Shark Tank” and earned a deal for her breast milk storage product. Nickey Ramsey is the founder and chief executive officer of Junobie, which produces a first-of-its-kind reusable breast milk bag made from silicone.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Education
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Education
County
Vigo County, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Education
Fox 59

Danville café voted Indiana’s best breakfast venue by Yelp

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.
DANVILLE, IN
WOWO News

Three Hoosier communities on ‘Best Places to Live’ list

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): U.S. News & World Report has released its list of the Best Places to Live in the United States. Three Indiana communities made the top 150 metropolitan areas based on affordability, desirability and quality of life. Topping the Indiana list is Fort Wayne, coming...
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivy Tech#College Credit#High School#Wthi
beckersasc.com

Indiana physician fired for objecting to EMR time goals, lawsuit claims

A physician at Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health Physicians has sued the health system, saying he was demoted and then terminated after objecting to limiting EMR time to 10 minutes, Indiana Business Journal reported May 16. Brian Leon, MD, an internal medicine physician at the health system's primary care facility, specifically...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News – A Multi-County Indiana Sting Operation

A multi-county Indiana sting operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men earlier this week…one of them was a Deputy Director for the American Legion. Fake profiles of 14-year-old girls were set up on national websites. Police say several men, age 19 to 49, responded to the profiles, wanting to meet the teens for sexual encounters.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
stlmag.com

5 inspired restaurants to visit in Bloomington, Indiana

With multiple locations across Indiana, Upland Brewery serves up mouthwatering fare alongside an ever-evolving list of sours, wine, and beer. Year-round favorites include the Champagne Velvet pilsner, Dragonfly IPA, and Bad Elmer’s Porter. With food crafted just as intentionally as the beer, the menu changes seasonally. Favorites include meat-centric sandwiches and faux-meat companions, such as the Hoosier Classic Tenderloin, Seitan-derloin, Three Little Pigs (with tenderloin, pulled pork, and applewood-peppered bacon), and Three Little Twigs (with seitan tenderloin, Southwest tofu, and ground Impossible chorizo). 350 W. 11th.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

Community tips land wanted man behind bars in Knox County

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Community tips landed a wanted Knox County man behind bars on drug charges. On Monday, police said they received a tip that Roger Fleetwood was at a home on the 200 block of Hart Street involved in a "drug-related activity." LINK | SUBMIT A TIP TO...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Indiana

No matter what your interests are, you're sure to find something to love in Indiana. If you're a fan of the outdoors, head to one of the many state parks or national forests for hiking, camping, and fishing. For those who prefer a more urban experience, Indianapolis offers a variety of museums, art galleries, and historic sites.
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Harmful PFAS detected in treated drinking water from 10 Indiana utilities

The state found harmful PFAS in the treated drinking water at 10 Indiana utilities in its first round of testing. Most of them are in southern and central Indiana. PFAS are human-made chemicals found in everything from carpets, to fast food wrappers, to firefighting foams on military bases — like Grissom Air Reserve Base near Kokomo. There are thousands of individual PFAS chemicals in the environment.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy