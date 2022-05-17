Ivy Tech is offering a (free) way for high schoolers to earn college credit this summer

Sometimes business and family can mix, at least in the case of Judy Sexton and Jinayla Bollman. Sexton and Bollman are a mother daughter duo and the co-owners of the Bread Basket Café and Bakery in Danville, Indiana. Bread Basket, Bollman said today on Indy Now, is a breakfast and lunch café where every item is made from scratch, making everyday food items a little more special.

DANVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO