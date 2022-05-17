Tom Blyth to play young Coriolanus Snow in 'Hunger Games' prequel

May 17 (UPI) -- Tom Blyth has joined the cast of the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Lionsgate confirmed Monday that Blyth will play a young Coriolanus Snow in the upcoming film.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is based on the Suzanne Collins novel of the same name. The book takes place in the Hunger Games universe and is set about 64 years before Collins' novel The Hunger Games.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes follows an 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow, who becomes the tyrannical president of Panem and the villain in the Hunger Games series. Donald Sutherland played Snow in the Hunger Games films.

The new film is directed by Francis Lawrence (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1, Part 2), with Collins and Tim Palen as executive producers.

"Coriolanus Snow is many things -- a survivor, a loyal friend, a cutthroat, a kid quick to fall in love, and a young man ambitious to his core," Lawrence told People. "Tom's take on the character showed us all the complex ambiguities of this young man as he transforms into the tyrant he would become."

Blyth celebrated his casting Monday on Instagram Stories.

"honored and gobsmacked to finally share this news. can't wait to join this world and bring Suzanne's incredible book to life," he wrote. "Panem here we come."

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes opens in theaters Nov. 17, 2023.

Blyth is known for playing the titular character in the Epix series Billy the Kid, which premiered in April.