New Orleans, LA

Take a Seat! At New Orleans' Opera House

By Tatum Arbogast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a deep history steeped in European culture and influences, it's no surprise that American opera began in New Orleans, Louisiana of all places. Dating back to at least 1796, operatic performances have been hosted and celebrated yearly in the Crescent City from theater to theater. Today, the New Orleans Opera...

New Orleans African American Museum to Host Black Love Fest with The Black School

This Saturday, May 21, Black Love Fest, a celebration of African American art, culture, and activism, will be coming to the New Orleans African American Museum! The event, starting at 1:00 p.m. and going till 6:00 p.m., will be hosted by The Black School for their fourth annual art and music festival, dedicated to self-love and support within the Black community.
The New Orleans Jazz Fest dish worth a 3-year wait

Along the edge of the Gulf, Nathaniel 'Natty' Adams details the people, places, culture and moments that make New Orleans one of America's most colorful and vibrant cities. On all seven days of the 2022 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, Chef Linda Green woke up before dawn, assembled her crew and made sure she had all of her ingredients ready for the hundreds of people she was going to feed that day. She went home tired each night after manning a cramped kitchen tent on the hot fairgrounds, but she couldn’t have been happier doing what she does best: serving her famous fried pork chop sandwiches and Ya-Ka-Mein.
Dance Off with New Orleans’ Krewe of BOO!

It's time to dust off your dancing shoes and hit the floor for Krewe of BOO!'s third annual Halfway to Halloween Dance Off!. Back in 2007, Krewe of BOO! became the Crescent City's official Halloween parade and has only grown into its spooky charisma and popularity since then. With beautifully macabre floats and sculptures designed by the world-renowned Kern Studios, the Hallow's Eve parade draws worldly visitors and New Orleans' natives, alike, out each year for their spooktacular jamborees. Thankfully, the fun doesn't have to stop in October!
Vue Orleans gives visual tour, 360 views of New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a new venue with a view in New Orleans. Located at the foot of Canal Street, Vue Orleans is a visual tour of New Orleans that just opened in February. The experience starts in the Confluence of Culture section, where you learn about the...
Everything to Eat at This Year’s Bayou Boogaloo

New Orleans is at least halfway through its highly-anticipated return festival season, one that kicked off with Hogs for the Cause and recently hit its zenith with the food frenzy that is Jazz Fest. Up next is Mid City Bayou Boogaloo, May 20-22, a three day festival of music, art, and food that takes place along the banks of Bayou St. John, and this year, literally on it (there’s a floating stage for the first time). Still to come after that are food and drink-centered events like NOWFE, Top Taco, and Tales of the Cocktail, among others.
Louisiana Cajun Zydeco Festival 2022

The Louisiana Cajun-Zydeco Festival returns to Louis Armstrong Park June 11-12, 2022! This free festival, presented by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, celebrates the rich traditions of southwest Louisiana. The combination of rollicking two-step music and spicy seafood is a potent example of how we in Louisiana love to "pass a good time."
Sazerac House Presents: Cocktail Week in New Orleans!

From June 20-26, the Sazerac House will host an enhanced guest experience featuring everything there is to know about the famous Sazerac Cocktail. Regarded as the oldest cocktail in the world, the Sazerac Cocktail consists of five ingredients: 1) sugar; 2) Peychaud's Bitters; 3) Sazerac Rye Whiskey; 4) Herbsaint rinse; and 5) a lemon twist. Guests interested in the cocktail-making process will explore exhibits where they'll learn about the history behind the famous cocktail as well as the steps to making it. Each exhibit will have tasting samples of sugar cane sticks, bitters ingredients, rye whiskey, Herbsaint Bon Bons, lemonade, and the Sazerac Cocktail--the final product.
Five Fun Things to Do in New Orleans This 5/20 Weekend

First, don't miss Friday Night Fights's 50th Show Anniversary: Part III on May 20 at the Freret Street Boxing Gym. Come out to the ring and watch as boxers put on a jaw-dropping show of old-school boxing. In true New Orleans fashion, it'll also feature dancers, burlesque and drag performances, DJs, and crowd contests. Don't forget to bring your own bottle! The show starts at 7:00 p.m. 1632 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., 504-895-1859, bestofneworleans.com/fnf.
Jim Beam column: Finally, a bridge solution

“We can’t afford to quibble over this. This is a must.”. State Rep. Rick Edmonds, R-Baton Rouge, was talking Monday about legislation that is designed to build new Interstate 10 bridges at Lake Charles and Baton Rouge and complete work on I-49 from the Arkansas line to New Orleans.
What is a New Orleans Pimm's Cup?

The first New Orleans bar to feature the Pimm's Cup on its menu was Napoleon House, which has been serving up drinks in the French Quarter since 1914. Napoleon House started offering Pimm's Cups in the late 1940s, and this crisp libation, which includes Pimm's No. 1 (a gin-based British liqueur infused with spices, herbs, and orange peel), lemonade, soda (either seltzer, ginger ale, or 7Up), and cucumber, has since become a staple cocktail in New Orleans. Beverage manager Jonathan Payne of Hot Tin & Bayou Bar at the Ponchartrain Hotel in New Orleans tells us that, "The New Orleans Pimm's Cup is special because of its amazing ability to quench your thirst." He also calls out the drink's low ABV as a reason for its popularity: "You can enjoy it all day long with friends. Perfect for our hot summers, and even better when sitting on a porch."
Letters: Bagneris' Jazz Fest lawsuit 'an affront to all volunteers'

Hundreds if not thousands of people throughout our state give their time, energy, expertise and more to our wonderful local festivals with little or no compensation. Then we learn that some people like Michael Bagneris not only get some “perks” but 70 free Jazz Fest tickets and more for life.
HBAGNO Announces Dates for 2022 Parade of Homes

NEW ORLEANS — The Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans will host its annual Parade of Homes July 16-17 and 23-24 in neighborhoods throughout the New Orleans metropolitan area. The showcase is an opportunity to tour new homes and see innovations in building techniques and industry trends, such as high-tech homes, elevated outdoor living, dual-purpose rooms and “healthy” interior environments.
Specialty license plates in Louisiana, benefitting the arts

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - An unopposed bill has passed the house and senate, that would put Louisiana art on mobile display. The bill would introduce a new specialty license plate for art enthusiasts in the state. Dr. Brook Hanemann, Director of Banners at McNeese, said a specialty license plate...
Heart of Louisiana: Tchefuncte River

MADISONVILLE, La. (WVUE) - The great blue herons and white egrets seem to be watching us and keeping their distance as we glide along the tree-lined Tchefuncte River. Our tour of this historic southeast Louisiana waterway begins at Fairview-Riverside State Park in Madisonville, Louisiana. To read more, visit Heart of...
MADISONVILLE, LA

