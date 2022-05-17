ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline approaching to claim Old Navy store credit – are you one of thousands of shoppers who qualify

By Elizabeth Barton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
THOUSANDS of customers may claim credits as clothing brand Old Navy rights alleged wrongdoing.

Shoppers who have visited recently have until May 31 to claim their store credit.

There are over 1,100 Old Navy locations nationwide Credit: Getty

The store credits come in the form of certificates.

In late 2021, the clothing brand was accused of providing false price information.

The notice said Old Navy mislead customers about pricing at stores and outlets around the country.

Old Navy denies any wrongdoing.

However, the company has agreed to provide shoppers with a settlement purchase certificate.

The certificates are single-use vouchers which are good for one year.

Who is eligible?

If you made an in-store or online purchase between November 12, 2015 and December 2, 2021, you may be able to get one or more $5 certificates.

If your Old Navy purchase totaled less than $90, you qualify for a $5 certificate.

If your total purchase was more than $90, you qualify for a $10 certificate, after providing proof of payment.

Shoppers in Missouri do not qualify, according to the company.

You can submit a claim online here or download the form here.

The deadline to submit a claim is May 31, 2022.

How many shoppers will qualify?

The Sun reached out to Old Navy for comment.

According to Statista, almost 30% of American shoppers visited an Old Navy store in 2018.

More about Old Navy

Old Navy is part of Gap, Inc., along with sister brands Banana Republic and Athleta.

According to the company website, Old Navy opened its first store in Colma, California in March 1994.

The store, which aims to style the whole family affordably, believes in "the democracy of style."

After opening the first store in 1994, the brand became the fastest retailer to reach $1billion in sales within four years.

Today, Old Navy is one of the largest apparel names in the world.

The Sun reveals secret discounts at Costco warehouse.

Here, The Sun talked to a money expert who explains how Costco gets you to spend so much cash every single time you go.

The US Sun

The US Sun

