Atlantic City, NJ

Heroin, Crack, Marijuana Seized; 6 Arrested In Atlantic City: Police

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Atlantic City police Photo Credit: Facebook/ Atlantic City PD

Six suspects were arrested on drug-related charges during a surveillance operation in Atlantic City, authorities said.

On Thursday, May 12, members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted a surveillance operation in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue. Numerous complaints have been received from the public and local business owners concerning illegal narcotics distribution and quality of life issues throughout the block, Atlantic City police said.

Detectives recovered over $4,200, which was seized as proceeds of illegal narcotics sales. Prescription pills were confiscated along with 9 bricks or 450 individual wax folds of heroin, over one ounce of crack cocaine, and 11 ounces of Marijuana, all packaged for street sale, police said.

Interim Officer in Charge Deputy Chief James Sarkos said, “Operations like this will continue and increase as we address these issues.”

Arrested on drug possession and/or dealing charges were:

  • Isaiah Lopez, 19, of Atlantic City;.
  • Joseph Campos, 24, of Atlantic City;
  • Timothy Koons, 46, of Atlantic City;
  • Tony Jones, 54, of Atlantic City, and;
  • Ivane George, 25, of Pleasantville

A sixth suspect, Erik McClain, 32, of Atlantic City was charged with loitering to obtain drugs, police said.

Jones also was charged with contempt of court.

All of the arrested individuals were issued summonses.

