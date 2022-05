Buncombe County Recreation Services is hosting a Campout at Lake Julian Park on Saturday, June 25. This annual event is part of the Great American Campout and is a great way for families, friends, and youth groups to come together and connect with nature for a fun and memorable night sleeping under the stars. “There is no better way to inspire a lifelong appreciation of and relationship with nature than to spend a night outdoors beneath the stars,” says Recreation Services’ Mac Stanley. “Camping is traditionally part of the summertime experience for many families but can get overlooked in these days of indoor childhood. We’re thrilled to provide an experience for all generations to connect with the natural world and one another.”

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC ・ 19 HOURS AGO