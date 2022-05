WATERLOO, Iowa — Police are asking for help in tracking down the person who shot and killed a woman in Waterloo early Sunday morning. Police were called to the 600 block of Sumner around 3:24am Sunday for a report of shots fired. Later, officers investigating the area found a woman in the passenger seat of a car in the 200 block of Manson with a gunshot wound. First responders immediately worked to save her life and rush her to a local hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 16 HOURS AGO