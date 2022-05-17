ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sam Asghari Says He & Britney Spears ‘Will Be Expanding Our Family Soon’ After Losing Pregnancy

By Starr Bowenbank
 2 days ago

Sam Asghari is letting fans know that he and fiancée Britney Spears are trying to move forward in light of their loss. On Monday (May 16), the 28-year-old personal trainer thanked followers for their condolences after the loss of the couple’s pregnancy, and shared that he and Spears are still hoping to start a family together.

“We have felt your support,” Asghari wrote via his Instagram Story. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy. We will be expanding our family soon.”

Spears and Asghari announced that they had lost their baby in a joint Instagram post on Saturday (May 14). “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they shared. “This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however we were overly excited to share the good news.”

“Our love for each other is our strength,” their statement continued. “We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.” Both Spears and Asghari signed the post.

They had both posted the statement with the same caption: “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family.”

Asghari also shared a heartfelt message of his own in the comments section, writing, “We will have a miracle soon.”

Comments / 12

Jolanda Teresa Tate
1d ago

I really don't see these two staying together forever. He's only 28! I know she's only 12 years older but let's see if they're still together 10 years from now

Reply(2)
8
hazel eyes 70
1d ago

Best wishes Brittany and Sam. I hope that all your dreams come true. Sending prayers.

Reply
4
