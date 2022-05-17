Malakia Fahlbeck

Keith A. Beer, 62, Milford, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born Sep. 15, 1959. He married Beth Burke June 26, 1982; she survives. He is survived by his sons, Ryan (Alexa) Beer, Ohio, Connor (Milijana) Beer, Fishers and Keegan (Ariel) Beer, Virginia; three grandchildren; four sisters, Sally (Greg) Coons, Florida, Nancy Michael, Elkhart, Annette (Dave) Lutes, Ohio and Lana (Duffy) Morales, Colorado; and his in-laws, Bob and Judy Burke, Syracuse, Belinda Burke, Peg (John) Zimmerman, Milford, Amy (Mike) Plew, Indianapolis and Rob (Melissa) Burke, Michigan.
