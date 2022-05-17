ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, IN

Malakia Fahlbeck

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMalakia DeFoe Fahlbeck, 15 days old, Goshen, died at 8:50 a.m. Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Goshen...

www.inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Lawrence Bernard Gross — PENDING

Lawrence Bernard Gross (lieutenant colonel, retired) of Pierceton, died at home on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the age of 98. Arrangements are pending at McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel.
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Ralph Jones

Ralph O. Jones, 89, Plymouth, died Sunday, May 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He was born Aug. 14, 1932. Arrangements by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Homes.
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Crystal Fishbaugh — UPDATED

Crystal E. Fishbaugh, 102, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at We Belong Senior Home, Plymouth. She was born May 11, 1920. She married Isaac Henry Fishbaugh Aug. 30, 1941; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her children, Connie (Thomas) Kleckner, Plymouth, D.J. (Karen) Fishbaugh, Plymouth; three grandchildren;...
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Carl Stump

Carl Stump, 96, Nappanee, died at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Greencroft, Goshen. He was born Oct. 11, 1925. He married Wanda Everest Oct. 28, 1949; she survives. He is also survived by his children, Devon (Connie) Stump, Daryl (Jill) Stump, Duane (Cheryl) Stump, all of Nappanee, Doreen (Jeff) Warren, Martinsville and Doyle (Ann) Stump, Nappanee; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; sisters, Naomi Hertzler, Philadelphia, Pa., Mary Lou (Vernon) Sheets, Nappanee and Doris Huber, Peach Tree, Ga.; sister-in-laws, Lorraine, Helen, Bettie and Arlene Stump.
NAPPANEE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goshen, IN
City
Milford, IN
City
Yoder, IN
Indiana State
Indiana Obituaries
City
Elkhart, IN
Goshen, IN
Obituaries
City
Bristol, IN
inkfreenews.com

Romona Weaver

Romona Lee Weaver, 92, South Whitley, died at 5:17 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Northwoods Village, Fort Wayne. She was born Nov. 30, 1929. She married Floyd Weaver Oct. 1, 1950; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (David) Teegardin, Hudson, Sandra (Clay Deaton)...
SOUTH WHITLEY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Charlene Patton — UPDATED

Charlene Patton, 74, Rochester, died at 7:59 a.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born Jan. 23, 1948. Arrangements handled by Zimmerman Brothers Funeral Home.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Matthew Bailey

Matthew James Bailey, 53, formerly of Warsaw, died April 3, 2022, at UC San Diego Medical Center, San Diego, Calif. He was born Feb. 7, 1969. He is survived by two sisters, Thyrza (Charles) Boring Jr., Warsaw and Marlene Bailey, Pierceton; and one brother, Elam Bailey, Winona Lake. Burial will...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kevin Coffelt

Kevin W. Coffelt, 56, Columbia City, died Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home. He was born Aug. 3, 1965. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Boyd; daughters, Cathleen Mathena and Sara Townsend; grandmother, Nadine Orr; brothers, Dale Coffelt Jr. and Roger Coffelt; sister, Abby (Jody) Wigent; and one granddaughter.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goshen General Hospital
inkfreenews.com

Area Accident Reports

Officers with the North Webster Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 7:11 p.m. Friday, May 20, 306 S. Main St., North Webster. Driver: Ethan N. Ousley, 22, East Mulligan Court, Syracuse. Ousley tried to pull into a parking space too quickly and hit the north side of Neighborhood Fresh Market. Damage: Up to $10,000.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Richard Lowry

Richard Eugene Lowry, 84, Francesville, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at home. He was born July 5, 1937. He married Martha Lou Jones Jan. 13, 1957; she survives. He is also survived by his sons, Larry (Maria) Lowry, Lakeville, Minn. and David Lowry, Oswego, Ill.; his daughter, Pamela (Richard) Kurtz, Centerville, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Diana (Walt) Hanselman; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Donna (Richard) Wen, New Brighton, Minn. and Mary (Eldon) Everidge, Indianapolis; sister-in-laws, Carol Lowry, Francesville and Dianna Lowry, Lebanon; brother-in-law, Harold (Lois) Jones, Leesburg.
FRANCESVILLE, IN
inkfreenews.com

John Stauffer — UPDATED

John Robert Stauffer, 92, Winona Lake, died May 17, 2022, at home. John Robert Stauffer (Johnny Bob to his friends and family) was born June 28, 1929, North Manchester, to Robert and Irene Stauffer. He had two sisters, Barbara and Anne. John was a small-town guy, an athlete who loved basketball and baseball. His mother kept statistics and newspaper clippings from every game he ever participated in his youth. But, most of all, John loved to be surrounded by friends and family. He was kind and generous to everyone he met.
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Snow & Sauerteig LLP v. Lindsay Jackson, $2,034.70. Client Services KL v. Thadius Kuta-Anderson, $721.02. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Brady Lemar, $8,797.41. General Audit Corporation v. Eric McKibben, $1,057.92. Sherri Makinson v. Angelia...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
inkfreenews.com

Wendell Bearss — UPDATED

Wendell Boyd Bearss, 92, Rochester, died May 18, 2022. He was born Feb. 15, 1930. He married Nancy Long in 1951. They later separated, and in July 1978, he married Maxine Morris. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his six children, Patricia (Bill) Nicholson, Rochester, Susan (Ricky)...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Howard Shoemaker

Howard C. Shoemaker, 92, Roann, died at 3:33 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. He was born Dec. 4, 1929. He married Berniece Reinink Jan. 19, 1952; she survives. He is also survived by a son, Michael (LouAnn) Shoemaker, Wabash; two grandsons; and two great-grandchildren. Arrangements handled...
ROANN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Keith Beer

Keith A. Beer, 62, Milford, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born Sep. 15, 1959. He married Beth Burke June 26, 1982; she survives. He is survived by his sons, Ryan (Alexa) Beer, Ohio, Connor (Milijana) Beer, Fishers and Keegan (Ariel) Beer, Virginia; three grandchildren; four sisters, Sally (Greg) Coons, Florida, Nancy Michael, Elkhart, Annette (Dave) Lutes, Ohio and Lana (Duffy) Morales, Colorado; and his in-laws, Bob and Judy Burke, Syracuse, Belinda Burke, Peg (John) Zimmerman, Milford, Amy (Mike) Plew, Indianapolis and Rob (Melissa) Burke, Michigan.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 10:54 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 5800 block of West CR 100N, Warsaw. A muzzleloader was found. 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, 12100 block of North Creek Bend Lane, Milford. Various electronics were stolen. Value of $2,460. 7:29 a.m....
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

New Temporary Art Display Arrives In Warsaw In June

WARSAW – A new temporary art installation will be unveiled in downtown Warsaw in June. The newest introduction of public art – a priority under Mayor Joe Thallemer – will include works from three area residents, including two who are students. Unlike some of the previous temporary...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Argonne Road At Winona Lake Viaduct Reopens

WARSAW – The south end of Argonne Road when it intersects with three roads at the entrance of Winona Lake has reopened. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer said it reopened Friday morning. Extensive utility work in the area near the intersection has been going on for months ahead of plans...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Lightning Strike Believed To Cause Minor Fire Outside Pierceton

WARSAW — A lightning strike on Saturday morning, May 21, is to believed to have caused a small fire at a home outside Pierceton. First responders were called to 4419 E. 500 S., Warsaw, southwest of Pierceton, shortly before 9 a.m. on Saturday for the fire. “It appears there...
PIERCETON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Seven Bids Opened For Arnolt Demolition

WARSAW – Seven companies are vying for the chance to demolish one of Warsaw’s oldest eyesores. The city board of works and safety opened seven bids ranging from $178,000 to $370,000 to take down the old Arnolt building in Warsaw. The city of Warsaw is coordinating efforts to...
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy