Malakia Fahlbeck

John Robert Stauffer, 92, Winona Lake, died May 17, 2022, at home. John Robert Stauffer (Johnny Bob to his friends and family) was born June 28, 1929, North Manchester, to Robert and Irene Stauffer. He had two sisters, Barbara and Anne. John was a small-town guy, an athlete who loved basketball and baseball. His mother kept statistics and newspaper clippings from every game he ever participated in his youth. But, most of all, John loved to be surrounded by friends and family. He was kind and generous to everyone he met.

