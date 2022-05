This is the project some thought would never be finished…. If you follow Graveyard Carz, you probably already know about the Phantom ‘Cuda, a 1971 440-6 car with a 4-speed and shaker hood which touched off the whole production. Only 108 of these Mopars were ever produced. It’s been a labor of love in the making for years, but what’s debatably one of the most famous ’71 Plymouth ‘Cudas in the world has finally been restored to its former glory.

