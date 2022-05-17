ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duval County, FL

John Thrasher endorses Lake Ray in HD 16 GOP Primary

By A.G. Gancarski
floridapolitics.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer state Rep. Lake Ray announced an endorsement Tuesday from a “legendary Florida public servant” as he runs to serve new voters in an eastern Duval County district. John Thrasher — a recent President of Florida State University who served as chair of the Republican Party of Florida, a state Senator...

floridapolitics.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Chet Stokes hooks Ander Crenshaw endorsement for HD 16

'I am proud to call him a friend and I am genuinely grateful for his support.'. Jacksonville Beach City Councilman Chet Stokes cast his line and hooked another major endorsement for his House District 16 race, pulling in Ander Crenshaw — the former Congressman, state Senate President and state Representative.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Audrey Moran, Lindsay Tygart elected judges in Jacksonville

With the petition qualifying deadline having passed May 16 for candidates to enter Florida’s 2022 elections, it’s assured that Jacksonville is getting two new women judges. Audrey Moran is the only candidate who qualified for the Duval County judge, Group 5 election and Lindsay Tygart is the lone...
floridapolitics.com

John Thrasher on teachers: ‘Damn it, they need to be paid more’

He spoke Wednesday at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club. Former Florida State University President John Thrasher has a message for Florida’s school districts and the taxpayers who fund them: It’s time to up compensation packages to fix the state’s teacher retention and shortage problem. He spoke Wednesday...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tallahassee, FL
Duval County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
County
Duval County, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 5.18.22: I’m on a Boat

In Duval, they’re voting with boat flags. Years back, flotillas honoring then-President Donald Trump were all the rage — at least among the aquatic elements of the right-wing. Now?. The boaters may be redirecting their backing — if an open call for watercraft from the Republican Party of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Scott Plakon
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lake Ray
WCJB

North-Central Florida based bank gets bought out

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A longtime bank headquartered in north-central Florida is being taken over. Drummond Community Bank, headquartered in Chiefland, is being acquired by Seacoast Banking Corporation. Executives Luther and Gray Drummond will remain with the new company. No word what will happen to employees of the 18 Drummond...
CHIEFLAND, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State University#Gop#The Florida House
Jacksonville Daily Record

Conn’s HomePlus wants to lease closed Regency Rooms To Go

Conn’s HomePlus, a furniture, mattresses, home appliances and consumer electronics retailer, intends to build-out at the closed Rooms To Go store in the Arlington area near Regency Square Mall. Publicly traded Conn’s HomePlus, based in The Woodlands, Texas, near Houston, operates 160 locations across 15 primarily Sunbelt states, including...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Army
floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Commissioners push back against transformative Central Park plan

The next step is figuring out how to provide current and future upkeep. When pursuing an ambitious goal or proposing something new and unique, a possible or even likely outcome is that people will strongly side with keeping the status quo. To that end, an idea meant to get the city of Fernandina Beach and its residents to rethink the area’s city parks went over like a lead balloon, crashing ignominiously at this week’s City Commission meeting.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

🔒 Insider First Look: Former CIA operative’s story now ‘Declassified’

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. – What I’m about to tell you is top secret. Classified. At least it still is for those who aren’t News4JAX Insiders. Vic Micolucci got the chance to sit down with a former CIA operative who now lives in St. Augustine Beach. The Cuban native relives some of his wildest adventures and rise inside the U.S. government’s intelligence community.
SAINT AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL
musicfestnews.com

Dave Matthews Band Set for Five Florida Shows on Tour 2022

Dave Matthews Band Set for Five Florida Shows on Tour 2022. The Dave Matthews Band is once again returning to the Sunshine State for a five show run during their Tour 2022. The first Florida stop is on May 25 in Tampa at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, followed by a two-night run starting on May 28 in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. They will come back to Florida June 6 & 7 Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The longtime Virginia-based indie rockers will continue the summer trek for an extended North American tour that will take the band to nearly every major city across the U.S. The band will return to Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI for a pair of shows July 2 and 3. Additional two-night stands include West Palm Beach, FL; Noblesville, IN; Saratoga Springs, NY; Gilford, NH; Camden, NJ; Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy