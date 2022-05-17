John Thrasher endorses Lake Ray in HD 16 GOP Primary

Dave Matthews Band Set for Five Florida Shows on Tour 2022. The Dave Matthews Band is once again returning to the Sunshine State for a five show run during their Tour 2022. The first Florida stop is on May 25 in Tampa at MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, followed by a two-night run starting on May 28 in West Palm Beach at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre. They will come back to Florida June 6 & 7 Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The longtime Virginia-based indie rockers will continue the summer trek for an extended North American tour that will take the band to nearly every major city across the U.S. The band will return to Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy, WI for a pair of shows July 2 and 3. Additional two-night stands include West Palm Beach, FL; Noblesville, IN; Saratoga Springs, NY; Gilford, NH; Camden, NJ; Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO