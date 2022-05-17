ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Fundraiser for residents with mental illness, their loved ones kicks off Saturday

By Brian J. Varela, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IsEye_0fgyNUaB00

The National Alliance on Mental Illness Ventura County's largest fundraiser of the year returns to an in-person setting Saturday in Port Hueneme.

Participants can walk or run approximately 3 miles along Port Hueneme Beach Park in the NAMIWalks Your Way Ventura County event to raise money for educational programs for those living with mental illness and their loved ones.

Last year, the alliance helped over 5,000 local residents, according to a news release.

“These aren’t things we learn growing up,” said Kimberly Quinn-Colvin, a program coordinator with the nonprofit alliance. “We learn them by being thrown in the deep end.”

She said the alliance has already raised 48% of its $117,000 goal as of Monday.

The 17th annual event kicks off with guest speakers and music Saturday at 9 a.m. at the park's parking lot at 550 E. Surfside Drive. At 10:30 a.m., participants will walk or run the 3-mile course along the beach.

More on Port Hueneme: Port Hueneme or Hueneme Beach? Decision could go to voters in fall election

Saturday marks the return of an in-person fundraiser. The event was held virtually during the pandemic.

It will also coincide with 27 other fundraisers held throughout the country over the weekend.

Quinn-Colvin said proceeds from the walk will fund free educational programs. The alliance brings together multiple people suffering from mental illness and their loved ones to learn from each other's experiences.

To help bring an end to the stigma surrounding mental illness, the alliance visits local schools to teach students about mental illness awareness and answer questions.

Last year, the group spoke to over 1,000 local high school students.

“A mental health condition isn’t the end of the road,” Quinn-Colvin said. “(People with mental illness) can live positive, good lives.”

To sign up for the event or donate, visit the NAMIWalks Your Way website.

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @ BrianVarela805 .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Fundraiser for residents with mental illness, their loved ones kicks off Saturday

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Camarillo, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Port Hueneme, CA
Ventura County, CA
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fundraisers#Beach Park#Charity#Hueneme Beach
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
389K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy