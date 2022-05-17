Voters descend on polls in Tuesday's primary

Rob Rankin thinks he's only missed voting in one primary in 40 years.

"I generally vote," said Rankin, a Republican who lives in Gastonia.

Republican and unaffiliated voters in Gaston County selected a sheriff, county commissioner, District Court judge and Clerk of Superior Court in Tuesday's primary election, all of whom will not face formal opposition on November's ballot on the real Election Day.

Gaston County primary voters also chose nominees for the 109th House District and Superior Court judge's race, who will have Democratic challengers in November.

Both Republican and Democrats had contested races for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and several statewide judicial races.

Rankin said that he was particular interested in the race for the Gaston County Clerk of Court, "just because I think it's important that we have somebody in that position that knows what they're doing and is going to get the job done," he said.

Alan May, an unaffiliated voter from Gastonia, said he was concerned about the local judicial race because he feels judge seats have become increasingly politicized.

"It takes away from my feeling about the independence of those who are in those positions. They can't be unbiased," he said.

His wife, Ann Tippitt, a Democrat, said they vote in every election.

"We vote when the polls are open," she said. "It's our responsibility and our privilege."

All of the races are important, she said.

"They're all a concern to our community," she said.

Results?

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Election results will be available Tuesday night at GastonGazette.com and Thursday in the printed Gaston Gazette.

