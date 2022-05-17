2022 Los Angeles Rams' win total, Super Bowl, conference and division odds

It was a picture-perfect 2021 season for the Los Angeles Rams, who went all-in by acquiring QB Matthew Stafford, OLB Von Miller and WR Odell Beckham Jr. over the course of the year. They finished the regular season 12-5, won the NFC West and went on to be crowned Super Bowl champions in Stafford’s first season at the helm.

As special as last season was for the Rams, the team did undergo some changes this offseason. They lost Miller in free agency to the Bills, which was just the start of their departures. G Austin Corbett, CB Darious Williams, NT Sebastian Joseph-Day and OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo all signed with other teams in free agency, leaving voids across the Rams’ roster. Additionally, WR Robert Woods was traded and P Johnny Hekker was cut.

The Rams did add WR Allen Robinson and LB Bobby Wagner as free agents, their only 2 meaningful additions of the offseason. Robinson will help replace Woods, and Wagner greatly improves arguably the weakest part of the Rams defense.

In the draft, the Rams didn’t go on the clock until Pick 104, so the rookies they brought in likely won’t have an impact immediately. G Logan Bruss was their top selection, and he could compete to start at right guard early on as Corbett’s replacement.

Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 schedule

WK DATE OPPONENT TIME

All times ET

1 Sept. 8 (Th) vs. Buffalo Bills 8:20 p.m.

2 Sept. 18 vs. Atlanta Falcons 4:05 p.m.

3 Sept. 25 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m.

4 Oct. 3 (M) at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 p.m.

5 Oct. 9 vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:25 p.m.

6 Oct. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers 4:05 p.m.

7 BYE WEEK

8 Oct. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers 4:25 p.m.

9 Nov. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4:25 p.m.

10 Nov. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals 4:25 p.m.

11 Nov. 20 at New Orleans Saints 1 p.m.

12 Nov. 27 at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m.

13 Dec. 4 vs. Seattle Seahawks 4:05 p.m.

14 Dec. 8 (Th) vs. Las Vegas Raiders 8:15 p.m.

15 Dec. 19 (M) at Green Bay Packers 8:15 p.m.

16 Dec. 25 vs. Denver Broncos 4:30 p.m.

17 Jan. 1 at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 p.m.

18 Jan. 7 or 8 at Seattle Seahawks TBD

Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 win total: Best bet

Over/Under: 10.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

The Rams have won at least 10 games in 4 of coach Sean McVay’s first 5 seasons, with the exception being 2019 when they went 9-7. They finished 12-5 last year in the first 17-game season, cruising through the regular season aside from a 3-game losing streak in November.

Their schedule is tough this year, but I like the Rams to win OVER 10.5 games. They have 9 true home games and a 10th game that will be played at SoFi Stadium as the road opponent against the Chargers. That certainly helps, as does the fact that they don’t leave the Pacific Time Zone until Week 9.

Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 Super Bowl odds

Odds: +1000 (bet $100 to win $1,000)

The last team to repeat as Super Bowl champions was the Patriots in 2004 and 2005. It’s not easy to do, given the parity this league experiences every year – in part thanks to the salary cap.

But for the Rams, winning it all again is a very real possibility. Despite the offseason losses, the core of the team is still intact with Stafford, WR Cooper Kupp, DT Aaron Donald and CB Jalen Ramsey, which gives them as good a chance to win the Super Bowl as any.

Add in the fact Stafford should improve in Year 2 with the Rams, and the additions of Robinson and Wagner, and the Rams might just be better than they were in 2021 – at least during the regular season.

The RAMS (+1000) are definitely worth a wager, even if it’s a small one.

Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 playoff odds

Will Rams make the playoffs: Yes -250 | No +200

The Rams have only missed the playoffs once in the last 4 years, and they’ve won the division 3 times in that span. They weren’t far out of the picture in 2019, either, when they went 9-7 and missed the postseason by a game.

There are some favorable games to go with more challenging ones on the Rams’ schedule, which will lead to another playoff appearance for McVay’s team. That being said, at -250, I’d PASS and instead bet on them to win the division.

Odds to win NFC West Division

Los Angeles Rams +135 (bet $100 to win $135)

San Francisco 49ers +175 (bet $100 to win $175)

Arizona Cardinals +320 (bet $100 to win $320)

Seattle Seahawks +1300 (bet $100 to win $1,300)

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that the Rams are the favorites to win the NFC West again. They’ve finished first in the division 3 times since 2017 and have the most stable roster entering 2022.

The Seahawks are without Russell Wilson, the Cardinals have drama with Kyler Murray and lost DeAndre Hopkins for 6 games, and the 49ers still haven’t said who their quarterback will be. The RAMS (+135) are a good bet to win the division again.

Odds to win NFC

Odds: +425 (bet $100 to win $425)

The Bucs are the favorites in the NFC, strictly because of QB Tom Brady’s return. And while he’s definitely a difference-maker, the Rams have beaten Tampa Bay each of the last 3 meetings since 2020.

If the NFC does come down to Rams vs. Bucs, I like L.A. Bet the RAMS (+425) with a small wager to win the conference and represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

