Sonic: Corn Dogs only 50 cents each on Thursday, May 19

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
Sonic Drive-In is offering Corn Dogs for only $0.50 each all day on Thursday, May 19!. Each corn dog is $0.50 not including tax and the offer is valid all day on...

