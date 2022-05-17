ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD possibly thwarts CTA crime after man arrested, gun recovered near 87th Street Red Line stop

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
 1 day ago

Chicago police might have prevented a violent incident on the CTA early Tuesday morning.

A man standing on the 87th Street Red Line platform, in the 100-block of West 87th Street, just after 12:15 a.m., said another man pointed a gun at him.

Chicago police quickly found someone matching the suspect's description. They recovered a gun, and took him into custody, police said.

The victim was not injured.

So far this year, as of last month, CTA-related crime had increased 40% compared to the same period last year. Battery is up 60%, and theft is up 80%. Though crime is up from last year, officials said the number of criminal incidents are about half of what they were pre-pandemic

