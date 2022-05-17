Country singer Blane Howard releases 2nd album

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two Fort Worth landmarks have a prominent role in an unlikely setting: a music video for a Grammy-decorated rapper Kendrick Lamar. From the Stockyards to hip hop, city leaders want Fort Worth to be known as a diverse backdrop for every culture. And it's getting just that — with the help of a new Kendrick Lamar video.
DALLAS - Rapper T-Pain moved his upcoming Dallas concert out of Deep Ellum. It was supposed to be Wednesday night, but fans expressed concerns about recent shootings in the entertainment district. One incident last week left two people dead and three injured. The rapper moved his show to June 24...
The Festival of Joy, a vibrant celebration of Indian culture, returns to Klyde Warren Park for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Organizer Gopi Gita Schomaker shares details about the festival that includes a free vegetarian feast for a few thousand.
Put on your finest attire, grab your motorcycle and prepare to take to the streets for this year's Distinguished Gentleman's Ride. Dallas is one of more than 700 cities in 100 countries that will participate in the event. It's all to raise money and awareness for men's health.
DALLAS - Dallas homicide detectives need help finding out who killed a former OU football player. They're hoping surveillance of two men and a missing personal item belonging to the victim can generate leads. The shooting happened May 5 in the 500 block of South Ervay Street near Dallas City...
Dr. Stephanie Elizalde was chosen by the Board of Trustees as the lone finalist to take over for Dr. Michael Hinojosa. She most recently has been Austin ISD's superintendent since 2020 and was with Dallas ISD prior to that as the chief of school leadership.
Texas A&M University System regents will cast a critical vote today on the construction of what's being called Aggieland North in Fort Worth. A&M Chancellor John Sharp joined Good Day to talk about the plans for a complex of new buildings in Downtown Fort Worth.
The FBI says it’s officially launched a hate crime investigation related to the ambush shooting of three women inside a Northwest Dallas Asian-owned salon. Two of the three people shot in the salon last week arrived Monday evening at a packed town hall meeting with Dallas police.
Fort Worth ISD gave its students the opportunity to help them chart their paths. The school district on Wednesday gave some aspiring engineers and architects from across the district a chance to get a jump start on their futures.
MANSFIELD, Texas - As families struggle with finding baby formula, manufacturer Abbott has reached a deal with regulators to restart production at a facility that is tied to the nationwide shortage. Meantime, local organizations are doing what they can to help families with resources. The owner of a North Texas...
Several church leaders went through a series of mock police training exercises to get a feel for what officers experience every day. The scenarios were fake, but participants say the emotions they felt were very real.
First it was job losses from the pandemic. Now there is another factor sending families to food banks for help. Trisha Cunningham, the president and CEO of North Texas Food Bank, says rising food prices especially for fruits and vegetables has turning to the food bank again.
FORT WORTH, Texas - The union that represents Fort Worth police officers launched a program earlier this month to support their mental health. Any officers on the force can now receive personal counseling anonymously and free of charge. Fort Worth Police Lt. Ward Robinson has seen graphic murder scenes and...
SHERMAN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott attended a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday in Sherman for a new Texas Instruments facility. The plant is expected to bring 3,000 new jobs. Production of much-needed microchips at the new facility won't begin for about three years, but the CEO says long term they'll be able to fill a huge void.
The arrest warrant affidavit says Jeremy Smith admitted he was in the area on the day of the shooting. His girlfriend told investigators he has panic attacks around people of Asian descent ever since a car crash with an Asian man two years ago.
DALLAS - The metroplex is seeing some of the highest rent increases in the country. Data from rent.com shows the average for a two-bedroom in Dallas has jumped up 46% from last year. Other cities like Grapevine and Grand Prairie are seeing even bigger rent increases. The average rent for...
ARLINGTON, Texas - While police continue searching for the shooter who seriously injured a man trying to reclaim a dealer loaner car in Arlington on Monday, FOX 4 is learning more about what happened. Employees from the used car dealership owned by the victim say he was attacked by a...
DALLAS - People living in a Northwest Dallas neighborhood got a rude awakening Mother's Day morning. Someone in a car driving down the street was firing one shot after another. Two women who live where the shots were fired collected more than a dozen shell casings from around their homes.
LEWISVILLE, Texas - A 36-year-old man who was trying to dock a boat at Lewisville Lake drowned Sunday. Lewisville police said it happened around 9 p.m. near Courtesy Dock off Sandy Beach Road. Witnesses said Carlos Martinez reached out to push against a piling to slow a boat as it...
