MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police have recently seen isolated incidents of cars being broken into or stolen, while the owner’s key fob sits inside their home. Those incidents happened in the Keystone and Sans Souci neighborhoods. “We had a few isolated accounts of people saying that their vehicles were taken or compromised, broken into, and their keys are still with them. In doing our research we figured out what is enabling people to get into vehicles like that,” said North Miami Police Major Kessler Brooks. Brooks explained how the criminals pull this off. He told said that this is a...

NORTH MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO