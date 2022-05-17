ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I spent $500 on used Kylie Jenner clothes – I looked like the Muffin Man & felt like I was being choked in the jumpsuit

By H. J. Hayes
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

KARDASHIAN fans often have an encyclopedic knowledge of the stars' looks and the wide range of styles the famous family members wear.

Still, one woman was surprised when she spent $500 on Kylie Jenner's used clothes; some pieces looked chic, but one outfit made her feel like a marshmallow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27kGyK_0fgyL0VI00
Fashion influencer Blair Walnuts spent $500 on used clothes from Kylie Jenner's closet Credit: TikTok/blairwalnuts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEZs1_0fgyL0VI00
Blair modeled the corset-style top that had previously belonged to Kylie Credit: TikTok/blairwalnuts

Fashion guru Blair, who uses the name Blair Walnuts on social media, has 1.4million followers on TikTok, where she posted a review of her Kardashian Kloset buys.

She unboxed the haul, which was only three items, and inspected the clothes, confirming that they didn't have a strange or unpleasant odor.

"The corset is the first piece I got," Blair said.

Blair said the top retailed for $250, and she bought Kylie's discard for $195 brand-new.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAyf2_0fgyL0VI00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47G4aW_0fgyL0VI00

"It looks like she didn't wear it, because the tag was still on," Blair said, "but I wouldn't put wearing it with the tag on past her."

In several places, the loose corset gaped, which made it difficult to wear.

Despite a tie in the back and a corset-style front, Blair just couldn't get the parts of the corset to stay in place.

"It kind of popped open because it didn't have enough hooks," she pointed out.

Her second purchase had similar fit issues, though it was a bargain compared to the first item.

Blair modeled the blue top that had super-thin straps and a sculpted fit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bDasM_0fgyL0VI00
The blue top was so simple, Blair said she could have designed it Credit: TikTok/blairwalnuts
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TBcMP_0fgyL0VI00
The influencer modeled the fitted blue corset halter, which kept slipping off her chest Credit: TikTok/blairwalnuts

"This piece, I got for a steal," Blair said.

The top, which Blair spent $90 on, usually cost $400.

"$400 for this, are you joking me?" Blair said, showing off the simple blue halter. "I'm about to become a designer."

The second shirt fit more snugly than the corset, but still managed to slide down Blair's body.

"I had a really hard time making this piece stay on," she said.

"I feel like someone needs to walk around and grab this top for me and pull it up the whole time, which is really annoying."

Still, those two tops were nothing compared to the cream-colored jumpsuit Blair modeled next.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278dVk_0fgyL0VI00
The final item was a pale, satiny jumpsuit with fitted sleeves and neckline Credit: TikTok/blairwalnuts

The pale, satiny material covered her from head to toe, with puffy sleeves, a high neckline, and a fitted waist with built-in belt.

"I look like a marshmallow," Blair said, aghast. "I look like the muffin man."

Clawing at her neck, she made exaggerated gasps for air in the uncomfortable outfit.

"This jumpsuit was a choking hazard," Blair said.

In the comments, Blair's followers commended her for bravely trying out the wild styles, though some favored her most controversial outfit.

"The last one gives Star Wars vibes," one commenter wrote.

"If you put your hair in a mom bun, add hoop earrings and wear gold heels, that would look good," another added.

Meanwhile, another segment of Blair's followers were excited to see how well Kylie's super-slimming tops fit her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts9Sj_0fgyL0VI00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZmJ7r_0fgyL0VI00

"The corsets are beautiful," a viewer wrote, while several praised the luxe fabric on the first top.

"Blue is your color," said another commenter who preferred the second.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 3

Guest
4d ago

Well all the Kardashian women look like they need to lose some pounds or firm up in their dresses they have potbellies and thick skin they’re not pretty at all

Reply
2
Bernice Richardson
4d ago

You have to be out of your mind ,to buy anything used from them and pay 5 Benjamin's.

Reply(1)
4
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Jenner
POPSUGAR

The Entire Kardashian-Jenner Clan Showed Up at the Met Gala

The Kardashian-Jenner clan arrived in style to the Met Gala! Kris, Kylie, and Kendall Jenner and sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian brought their family affair to the red carpet on Monday night as they showed up in their white-tie ensembles. Attending the Met Gala for the first time, Khloé wore a sheer gold gown, while Kourtney and Travis Barker coordinated with matching menswear looks.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#The Muffin Man#Tiktok
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Kendall Jenner slammed as a ‘bad sister’ for ‘ruining’ Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement with comments about Scott Disick

KENDALL Jenner is being slammed for "ruining" Kourtney Kardashian's engagement to Travis Barker with questions about Scott Disick. The Poosh founder's younger sibling inquired about her baby daddy in a recent episode of The Kardashians. Kendall, 26, is facing backlash following her reaction to Kourtney, 43, and Travis' engagement. During...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

See Kylie Jenner’s New Son and Her Daughter Stormi Cameo in Her Met Gala Video

Watch: Met Gala RECAP: Kim Loses 16 Lbs., Kourt's Theme & WTF Fashion. Married to the Met—and to the mom life. On May 4, Kylie Jenner—who wore a bridal-inspired look to the 2022 Met Gala—posted a behind-the-scenes YouTube video called Married to the Met. The montage gave a peek inside the crew who were by Kylie's side ahead of the May 2 event, including Kylie's daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and Kylie's son, 3 months, who was formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie shares both children with boyfriend Travis Scott.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
436K+
Followers
25K+
Post
144M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy