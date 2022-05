The events that transpired in Buffalo, New York this past weekend were horrific and tragic. Unfortunately, these mass shootings have become far too common. We must resist the tendency for these horrific acts to become routine. All lives have value, none of us are expendable. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and the families of those that perished due to the senseless acts of violence that occurred in Buffalo on Saturday. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the brave men and women in law enforcement in Buffalo that were able to subdue the shooter and prevent further bloodshed.

OCEAN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO