ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage Rumor on Another Member Edge Wanted for His Judgment Day Faction

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article– On WWE Raw, Edge recently formed a new faction called The Judgment Day, which includes himself, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley. However, there was...

411mania.com

Comments / 1

Related
PWMania

Reason Why Randy Orton Did Not Appear On WWE RAW With Riddle

Riddle defeated Jimmy Uso in a singles match on this week’s edition of WWE RAW, despite interference from Jey Uso. Randy Orton was not present at ringside due to a “family commitment,” according to the announcers. Orton was in New York today for the FOX upfronts, according...
WWE
PWMania

Matt Riddle’s Wife Announces They Are Now Divorced

Matt Riddle and his wife Lisa, are now divorced. In 2020 the pair made headlines when Matt admitted to having an affair while denying sexual assault allegations made by Candy Cartwright. Matt tweeted a photo of himself with Randy Orton from a WWE live event back in 2021 and he included the following caption:
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Popculture

Two Former WWE Superstars Get Married in Alaska

Two former WWE Superstars are now a married couple. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux tied the knot on a glacier in Alaska. The wedding happened six months after Kross and Bordeaux announced their engagement and was posted on Kross' YouTube channel. "Hello Everyone, Elizabeth and I have recently eloped- we're...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Damian Priest
Person
Dave Meltzer
wrestlingrumors.net

Yes And Yes: Two Former WWE Stars Announce Their Engagement

That’s always nice to see. Wrestlers have a rather hectic schedule which does not leave them a lot of free time. As they have to go from one city to another for every show, their personal lives take a toll because there is only so much time to take care of things. This includes relationships, but now two former WWE stars have managed to do something that is pretty cool.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Issues Statement on Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of RAW

As PWMania.com previously reported, women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW due to Banks reportedly having creative differences with Vince McMahon. WWE issued the following statement to media outlets regarding the matter:. “When Sasha Banks and Naomi arrived at the arena this afternoon,...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Vince McMahon Banned Former WWE Superstar From Doing The Shooting Star Press

Fans see a wide variety of moves on WWE programming each week, but there are certain moves Superstars aren’t allowed to use. The Shooting Star Press is a move that has been used by various wrestlers over the years, but former WWE star Paul London had an interesting conversation with Vince McMahon after he used it.
WWE
DBLTAP

AEW Fight Forever: Nyla Rose Officially Revealed

AEW's debut videogame, AEW Fight Forever, has finally delivered updates on the game's development for fans. In a May 4 livestream, two wrestlers in AEW's Womens Division were revealed to be in the game, one of them being "The Native Beast" Nyla Rose.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faction#Backstage#Rumor#Radio#Combat#Wwe Nxt
PWMania

Ric Flair’s Son-in-law Addresses Concern About Him Coming Out of Retirement

Conrad Thompson discussed his father-in-law Ric Flair’s retirement on the My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, and how fans are concerned:. “Once upon a time, the greatest wrestling weekend of my life was ECW One Night Stand because ECW went away with a whimper. I mean, there was no final show. We didn’t really get to say goodbye. At least with the last Nitro, we knew it was the last Nitro. But for Jim Crockett promotions, it just went away. In a perfect world, there would have been a One Night Stand version of that 30 years ago, but it didn’t happen.”
WWE
E! News

WWE Addresses Naomi and Sasha Banks' Shocking Absence From Match

The WWE is speaking out after Naomi and Sasha Banks were noticeably absent from Monday Night Raw. In a statement released May 17, the organization confirmed, "During the broadcast, they walked into WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis office with their suitcases in hand, placed their tag team championship belts on his desk and walked out."
WWE
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat Says He Declined Match Against Ric Flair

Ricky Steamboat won’t face Ric Flair in the latter’s in-ring return, noting he declined the match. During a virtual signing with Highspots Superstore, Steamboat confirmed he was approached about the match, which was https://411mania.com/wrestling/more-ric-flair-planned-return-ring-potential-opponents/ target=new>reportedly pitched to be Flair & FTR against Steamboat & the Rock N’ Roll Express, but decided to turn it down. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
ComicBook

Ric Flair's Final Match Will Reportedly Be Against One of His Old Rivals

Ric Flair and Starrcast announced on Monday that the 16-time former world champion will step back inside the ring at 73 years old on July 31 for a match at the Nashville Fairgrounds. There was no mention of who Flair's opponent would be during the initial announcement, but Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp is now reporting that the current plan is for Flair to take part in a tag team match against one of his old rivals, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. The other competitors will reportedly be FTR (with Flair) and the Rock N' Roll Express (with Steamboat), making it a six-man tag match.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on ‘Monday Night Raw’ with ‘suitcases in hand,’ WWE says

WWE released a statement late Monday after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of “Monday Night Raw” at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The announced match was that Banks, Naomi, Becky Lynch, Asuka, Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. were going to take part in a six-pack challenge match to determine the next person to face Bianca Belair for her Raw women’s championship at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view later this month.
NORFOLK, VA
wrestlinginc.com

Brandi Rhodes Opens Up About Her Priorities Following AEW Departure

During an exclusive interview with People.com, Brandi Rhodes spoke about her current priorities after leaving AEW with her husband Cody earlier this year. With her husband working as an Executive Vice President of AEW, Brandi worked as a Chief Brand Officer for the company and both were an integral part of the inception of AEW.
WWE
Yardbarker

Report: Ricky Steamboat to take part in Ric Flair's final match

One of the most iconic rivalries in pro wrestling history is expected to be renewed when Ric Flair makes his return to the ring this summer. Fightful reported on Monday that the plan is for Flair and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to face off in a tag team match at “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair's Last Match” on Sunday, July 31.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sasha Banks reportedly met with Vince McMahon before walking out on Raw

Before The Boss, Sasha Banks, walked out on Raw, she reportedly met with the boss of WWE. That tidbit comes from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, who cites sources close to the situation while saying that “Banks met with Vince McMahon before returning her title” on Monday night. While Banks was undoubtedly aware of the impact and potential repercussions of her actions, this additional bit of context implies she made the WWE’s ultimate decision maker fully and directly aware of what she was doing. Banks and Naomi have been the talk of the pro wrestling world this week for refusing to participate...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top WWE Stars Reportedly Walk Out Of Raw After Meeting With Vince McMahon

They say that anything can happen in the world of professional wrestling, and it sounds like WWE originally had a very different plan for the Monday Night Raw main event this week. PWInsider reports that originally a six pack challenge was set to main event Raw this week and the...
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy