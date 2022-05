For those looking for a good goaltending matchup between two great goalies – the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin and the Carolina Hurricanes’ Frederik Anderson, it’s not likely to happen during the second round of the playoffs that starts on Wednesday in Carolina. Andersen, who was with the Toronto Maple Leafs last season but was injured and didn’t play for the Maple Leafs during the 2020-21 postseason, is also not likely to play at all during the second round this postseason. He might not be in the net at all this postseason.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO