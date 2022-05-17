Papa Roach, Falling In Reverse and Hollywood Undead coming to Little Rock in August

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Modern rock icons Papa Roach and Falling In Reverse have announced that they are teaming for a summer tour and will be coming to First Security Amphitheater on August 30.

The Rockzilla Summer Tour will also feature special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

This is part of a busy summer and fall lineup at the amphitheater which also features concerts from ZZ Top, Willie Nelson, The Black Crowes and more.

VIP tickets and pre-sales for the Rockzilla Tour will go on-sale at 11am Tuesday with tickets going on-sale to the general public Friday May 20 at 10 a.m.

As live music is still making its comeback across the country, the band’s frontman Jacoby Shaddix is grateful to be back on the road again.

“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed line up – an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer,” Shaddix shared. “We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time…Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”

For more information, visit Ticketmaster or First Security Amphitheater.

