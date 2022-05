LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — Lorain County continues to sound the alarm on an unusually high amount of opioid overdose cases that occurred on Saturday, May 14. This was the third opioid related anomaly reported in the last three weeks according to Lorain County representatives. This is compared to only five anomalies reported from May 2021 until the start of the recent anomalies.

LORAIN COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO