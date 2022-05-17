Don W. Komlos, 63, Arnold

Fuller, a senior, won all four events he entered at the Class 3 District 2 meet at Herculaneum on May 14. On the track, he won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.86 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.81. Both times were PRs. In the field, Fuller won the high jump with a height of 1.77 meters and threw the javelin 43.63 meters. Fuller will compete in the four events at the sectional meet at Festus on Saturday. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the state championships in Jefferson City on May 27-28.

HERCULANEUM, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO