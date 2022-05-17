Don W. Komlos, 63, Arnold

Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, of Festus died May 10, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center. Mrs. Mellor was the daughter of the late Mary June and James Stiffler. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Patrick Mellor; three children: Kimberly Hakim, Cathy (Richard) Hart and Patrick (Sharlynn) Mellor ; nine grandchildren: Austin Hakim, Hayley Hakim, Grace Hakim, Matthew Mellor, Zachary Mellor, Christopher Mellor, Conner Mellor, Caitlin Lefarth and Nathan Lefarth; seven great-grandchildren: Mason Mellor, Ezra Mellor, Olivia Mellor, Everett Mellor, Jamie Hakim, Julian Hakim and Josephine Hakim; and seven siblings: Patricia Coffelt, Pam Thomann, Sue Stiffler, Liz Duvall, Theresa Knott, James Stiffler and Mary Gaffney. She was preceded in death by two children: Thomas Mellor and James Mellor; one grandchild: Tanner Mellor; and two siblings: Bernie Stiffler and Ann Robson.
