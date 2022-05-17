ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

Don W. Komlos, 63, Arnold

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon W. Komlos, 63, of Arnold died May 11, 2022. Mr. Komlos was an employee of Flooring Systems Inc. Born Jan. 19, 1959, he was the son of Joan...

Linda J. Dyle, 66, Festus

Linda J. Dyle, 66, of Festus died May 16, 2022, in Festus, after a battle with cancer. Mrs. Dyle graduated from Festus High School in 1973 and began a 20-year career in the medical field, working as an office assistant, medical assistant and medical instrument technician. She was a retiree of the Teamsters Local 688 Health and Medical Camp. She was a lifelong Baptist and enjoyed helping people in need, caring for family members and visiting her friends. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She also loved the holidays. Born Sept. 3, 1955, she was the daughter of the late Mary “Esther” (Burgan) and Russell A. Oliver Sr.
FESTUS, MO
Bettie Mae Smith, 96, High Ridge

Bettie Mae Smith, 96, of High Ridge died May 16, 2022, at her home in High Ridge. Mrs. Smith was a Christian and was baptized in 1938. She was a member of Murphy Baptist Church for more than 60 years and was the Sunday school director, preschool director and youth choir counselor. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, plastic canvas, gardening and snapping green beans. Born June 13, 1925, in Wellsville, she was the daughter of the late George Arthur and Elizabeth Stone (Williams) Dunbar.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Vincent ‘Vince’ Eric Shinn, 61, Pacific

Vincent “Vince” Eric Shinn, 61, of Pacific died May 17, 2022, in Eureka. Mr. Shinn was an author, an Eagle Scout, a former Lions Club member and a long-standing member and former officer of the Eureka-Pacific Elks Lodge. Born Dec. 22, 1960, in Farmington, he was the son of the late Darrell and Edna (Vincent) Shinn.
PACIFIC, MO
Kenneth William Blecha, 53, Festus

Kenneth William Blecha, 53, of Festus died May 15, 2022, at his home. Mr. Blecha worked in maintenance for the Missouri Department of Transportation. He enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors and listening to music. Born March 20, 1969, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Joan (Hertenstein) and Donald Blecha.
FESTUS, MO
Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, Festus

Florence Kathleen “Kay” Mellor, 77, of Festus died May 10, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Nursing Center. Mrs. Mellor was the daughter of the late Mary June and James Stiffler. She is survived by her husband of 57 years: Patrick Mellor; three children: Kimberly Hakim, Cathy (Richard) Hart and Patrick (Sharlynn) Mellor ; nine grandchildren: Austin Hakim, Hayley Hakim, Grace Hakim, Matthew Mellor, Zachary Mellor, Christopher Mellor, Conner Mellor, Caitlin Lefarth and Nathan Lefarth; seven great-grandchildren: Mason Mellor, Ezra Mellor, Olivia Mellor, Everett Mellor, Jamie Hakim, Julian Hakim and Josephine Hakim; and seven siblings: Patricia Coffelt, Pam Thomann, Sue Stiffler, Liz Duvall, Theresa Knott, James Stiffler and Mary Gaffney. She was preceded in death by two children: Thomas Mellor and James Mellor; one grandchild: Tanner Mellor; and two siblings: Bernie Stiffler and Ann Robson.
FESTUS, MO
Ann M. Walshauser, 94, De Soto

Ann M. Walshauser, 94, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center. Mrs. Walshauser was a homemaker. Born July 25, 1927, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Nellie “Dolly” (Lawrence) and Anthony Simonic Sr. She was preceded in death by her husband: Joseph Walshauser.
DE SOTO, MO
David L. Seiferd, 75, Hillsboro

David L. Seiferd, 75, of Hillsboro died May 14, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City, Mr. Seiferd was a U.S. Army veteran and a Mason. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service and was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the VWF post in Cedar Hill. Born July 20, 1946, in St. Louis, he was the son of the late Lucille (Szydlowski) and Lester Seiferd. He was preceded in death by his wife of 26 years: Pamela Seiferd.
HILLSBORO, MO
Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, Farmington

Donald Eugene “Donnie” Simms, 61, of Farmington died May 14, 2022, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. Mr. Simms was a member of New Beginnings Worship Centre where he served on the board. He was a softball and baseball umpire for MSHSAA for many years. He was a member of Elks Lodge Post 2583 in Desloge and Missouri Professional Land Surveyors Association. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, bowling with his wife on their Split Happens bowling team and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Born Nov. 24, 1960, in Bonne Terre, he was the son of Eva Jane (Harrington) Simms and the late Ronald Eugene Simms.
FARMINGTON, MO
Carol Soppeland, 75, of Fenton

Carol Soppeland, 75, of Fenton died May 2, 2022. Ms. Soppeland attended the University of Missouri in Columbia and became a registered nurse. She worked as a surgical nurse in the St. Louis area and later, for time, in California before moving back to the area to care for her parents. She enjoyed gardening and sewing. Born Dec. 7, 1946, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Mel and Ramona Soppeland.
FENTON, MO
Mary Louise Pashia, 74, De Soto

Mary Louise Pashia, 74, of De Soto died May 13, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Pashia was a homemaker. Born June 1, 1947, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Loretta (Umphenour) Huskey. She is survived by one child: Melody Grice of De Soto; and two grandchildren.
DE SOTO, MO
Calendar of events, May 19-26

History hayride, 6 p.m., starts at Herculaneum City Hall, 1 Parkwood Drive, with stops at sites of buildings, businesses, schools and shot towers with historic photos to fill in details. Additional sites added to this year’s tour. Sponsor: Herculaneum Historical Society. Call 636-475-4447 or 314-852-4964. Comedic one-act plays, 6...
FESTUS, MO
Photo for Arnold anniversary book to be taken May 22

Former and current Fox C-6 School District students, along with longtime Arnold residents, are invited to help celebrate the founding of the city by being part of a group photo that could be featured on the cover of a coffee-table book commemorating the city’s 50th anniversary. Anyone who attended...
ARNOLD, MO
County teacher leaves hospital after five-month battle with COVID

After five months in the hospital battling COVID-19, county teacher Mark Holman got to go home last week. When Holman, 47, a teacher for the Herculaneum High School Alternative Education Program, left Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City at about 1 p.m. May 12, a crowd of about 20 family and friends were there cheering him as he came out of the main entrance in a wheelchair.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Immaculate Conception set to hold annual picnic

Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Arnold will offer some new free events at its parish picnic, set for 5-11 p.m. Friday, May 20, and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the church, 2300 Church Road. While the picnic grounds open at 10 a.m. Saturday, food vendors and...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
Athlete of the Week (May 17, 2022) -- Dallin Fuller, Herculaneum track and field

Fuller, a senior, won all four events he entered at the Class 3 District 2 meet at Herculaneum on May 14. On the track, he won the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.86 seconds and the 300 hurdles in 41.81. Both times were PRs. In the field, Fuller won the high jump with a height of 1.77 meters and threw the javelin 43.63 meters. Fuller will compete in the four events at the sectional meet at Festus on Saturday. The top four finishers in each event qualify for the state championships in Jefferson City on May 27-28.
HERCULANEUM, MO
JCAA teams put stamp on district meet

Cruz Valencia did not let the heat of the moment affect him. The Hillsboro senior fought through temperatures in the mid-80s and the pressures of competing in four events to capture sectional berths in each one during the Class 4 District 1 championships in Cape Girardeau on Saturday. “I felt...
HILLSBORO, MO
More than $24,000 worth of roofing materials stolen in Arnold

Arnold Police are trying to identify two people suspected of stealing $24,780 worth of roofing materials from outside a building at 123 Manufacturers Drive, Detective Lt. Jason Valentine said. A trailer believed to have been used during the theft was later found outside a home in the 2400 block Starling...
FENTON, MO
Eureka looks at adjusting front, side yard setbacks

A plan to update the city of Eureka’s zoning codes concerning where houses can be situated on lots has been put on pause. Ward 2 Alderwoman Carleen Murray halted the proposed adjustment May 3 when she voted no on the third reading of a bill that would have kept the minimum lot size for homes the same but would have changed where houses could be located on lots.
EUREKA, MO
Tires, copper wire stolen from Arnold business

Arnold Police are investigating the theft of several items from a storage shed at Tire Plaza, 301 Plaza Way. The stolen items included four Nokian Rotiiva tires and four 500-foot spools of wire, altogether valued at $1,771.96, police reported. The theft occurred between about 5:45 p.m. April 22 and 5:30...
ARNOLD, MO

