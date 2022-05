“Who wears Birkenstocks with socks? I guess I do!” says Gisele Bündchen as she studies Juergen Teller’s iconic Polaroid photo of her younger self. The legendary Brazilian supermodel describes some of her most famous outfits in this edition of British Vogue’s Life in Looks. Watch as Gisele recounts the story of her $15,000,000 ruby bra — a garment so valuable that she had to be accompanied by security guards while wearing it — and the time she graced the Oscars red carpet with then-boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio. Gisele also tells an anecdote about her decision to sign a lucrative Victoria’s Secret contract, a commitment that she feared could result in her leaving high fashion forever in favour of commercial work. Watch the video in full for more revelations from Gisele Bündchen’s fashion journey.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO