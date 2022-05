DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is still trying to find the driver of an F-150 who ran through a median, over a woman, and then continued driving Monday night. Iris Liciaga was crossing Livernois from a neighborhood at McMillan Street in southwest Detroit. Video showed she waited on that median for traffic to clear - so she can finish crossing the street. But one driver wasn't going to clear - she drove right through that patch of grass and killed the mom of two.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO