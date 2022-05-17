ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

"A Strange Loop" leads this year's Tony Award nominees

CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"A Strange Loop" has captured the attention of...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy