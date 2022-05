Fresno Bully Rescue shares their animal rescue adventures with us every other month. You can find more of their columns here and on KRL News & Reviews. When you become involved in rescue, if you didn’t know it before, you quickly learn that life isn’t fair and people can be superficial. Black dogs and cats for instance, whether the lack of interesting markings or stigma with historical perceptions of witches with black animals, etc., are statistically adopted less often than their counterparts.

